Overview of Dr. Jayanthi Srinivasiah, MD

Dr. Jayanthi Srinivasiah, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Bangalore University / Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Srinivasiah works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Decatur, GA with other offices in Macon, GA and Duluth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.