Overview of Dr. Jayanti Clay, MD

Dr. Jayanti Clay, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Renton, WA. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Clay works at Valley Womens Health Care in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.