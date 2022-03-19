Dr. Jayaprakash Kamath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayaprakash Kamath, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They completed their fellowship with Yale New Haven Hospital|Yale University
Florida Digestive Specialists5651 49th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 382-7364Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
Wonderful. Dr. Kamath and staff are the most caring medical professionals I have ever known. His nurse even called me at home the day after my procedure to ask how I was doing. I am Very happy I chose Dr. Kamath and highly recommend him to anyone needing a gastroenterologist.
- Yale New Haven Hospital|Yale University
- HELENE FULD MEDICAL CENTER
- Helene Fuld Medical Center|Helene Fuld Medical Center Trenton, New Jersey|Yale-New Haven Medical Center, New Haven, Connecticut
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kamath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamath has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.