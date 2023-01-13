Overview

Dr. Jayaprakash Sreenarasimhaiah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Irving, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.