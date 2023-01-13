Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayaprakash Sreenarasimhaiah, MD
Overview
Dr. Jayaprakash Sreenarasimhaiah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants701 Tuscan Dr Ste 110, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 496-1100
-
2
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants7777 Forest Ln Ste C828, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 496-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah?
Dr. Sree is the consummate professional. He is knowledgeable, thorough, patient, reassuring, and kind. He skillfully explains things without sounding condescending. I am blessed to have found him at this point in my life.
About Dr. Jayaprakash Sreenarasimhaiah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1053378448
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Washington U/Barnes Jewish Hosp
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah works at
Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.