Dr. Jayashree John, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (18)
Map Pin Small Columbus, GA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jayashree John, MD

Dr. Jayashree John, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pune and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.

Dr. John works at Bradley Center of St. Francis in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. John's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bradley Center of St. Francis
    2000 16th Ave, Columbus, GA 31901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 320-3700
  2. 2
    St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
    2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 320-3770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 20, 2022
    I love Dr. John. She literally saved my life. I have been a patient for 4 years. She is straight-forward and doesn’t sugarcoat anything. She really gained my respect when I called after hours because I was having issues. I left a message and she called me from out of town when her mother had passed away and adjusted my medication. That showed me how great of a doctor she is. I will be honest though, if you don’t listen to her instructions and follow the plan she sets for you, she can get ugly with you. You have to Be willing to listen and follow the plan she makes for you. I recommend her to everyone.
    Jessica — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. Jayashree John, MD

    Psychiatry
    35 years of experience
    English
    1003012915
    Education & Certifications

    East Tennessee State University College Of Medicine, Psychiatry Residency
    University Of Pune
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jayashree John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. John works at Bradley Center of St. Francis in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. John’s profile.

    Dr. John has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

