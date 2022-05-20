Dr. Jayashree John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayashree John, MD
Overview of Dr. Jayashree John, MD
Dr. Jayashree John, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pune and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. John works at
Dr. John's Office Locations
Bradley Center of St. Francis2000 16th Ave, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 320-3700
St. Francis - Emory Healthcare2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 320-3770
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. John. She literally saved my life. I have been a patient for 4 years. She is straight-forward and doesn’t sugarcoat anything. She really gained my respect when I called after hours because I was having issues. I left a message and she called me from out of town when her mother had passed away and adjusted my medication. That showed me how great of a doctor she is. I will be honest though, if you don’t listen to her instructions and follow the plan she sets for you, she can get ugly with you. You have to Be willing to listen and follow the plan she makes for you. I recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Jayashree John, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003012915
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University College Of Medicine, Psychiatry Residency
- University Of Pune
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.