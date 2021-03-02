See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Milpitas, CA
Dr. Jayashree Joshi, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (27)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jayashree Joshi, MD

Dr. Jayashree Joshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Joshi works at Jayashree Joshi MD in Milpitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joshi's Office Locations

    Jayashree Joshi MD
    246 Ranch Dr, Milpitas, CA 95035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 946-1878

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Canker Sore
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Chest Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lice
  View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nosebleed
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 02, 2021
    Dr Joshi is the best doctor you will find anywhere. She is a doctor who actually cares about her patients. She is a very knowledgeable and approachable doctor who is not arrogant. What a great doctor.
    TL — Mar 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jayashree Joshi, MD
    About Dr. Jayashree Joshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720066426
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jayashree Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joshi speaks Hindi, Kannada and Spanish.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

