Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayashree Sinha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jayashree Sinha, MD
Dr. Jayashree Sinha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clovis, NM. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ranchi University and is affiliated with Plains Regional Medical Center and Roosevelt General Hospital.
Dr. Sinha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sinha's Office Locations
-
1
Prmc Clovis Physicians Clinic1600 W 21st St Ste B, Clovis, NM 88101 Directions (575) 935-5051
Hospital Affiliations
- Plains Regional Medical Center
- Roosevelt General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinha?
Dr. Sinha is friendly, courteous, kind and competent. She has been my rheumatologist since September 2015. Her knowledge is vast and she unfailingly explains things clearly. The staff is courteous and helpful. Phone calls are returned the same day. The medical assistant is very helpful. Other personnel may seem aloof at first, but all are pleasant and keep the patients' best interests at the forefront of the practice.
About Dr. Jayashree Sinha, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780628495
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Long Island College Hospital
- Rajendra Mc Hosp
- Ranchi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinha works at
Dr. Sinha has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sinha speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.