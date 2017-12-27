Overview of Dr. Jayashree Sinha, MD

Dr. Jayashree Sinha, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clovis, NM. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ranchi University and is affiliated with Plains Regional Medical Center and Roosevelt General Hospital.



Dr. Sinha works at Jayashree Sinha MD in Clovis, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.