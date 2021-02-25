Dr. Jayashree Srinivasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinivasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayashree Srinivasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jayashree Srinivasan, MD
Dr. Jayashree Srinivasan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Srinivasan works at
Dr. Srinivasan's Office Locations
-
1
Seattle Neurosurgery801 Broadway Ste 617, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 623-0922
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- KPS Health Plans
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Srinivasan?
Dr. Srinivasan has great hands. They have all the trademarks of leading a busy life, and when i saw them i knew she was the one to fix my spine. As her reputation suggests, she was committed to returning me to all the activities I love so much and have. At 49 I'm still able to jump and play. Mobility is the most important aspect of my happy life and Jayashri has brought me back!
About Dr. Jayashree Srinivasan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1407812134
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- University Mich Med School
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srinivasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srinivasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srinivasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srinivasan works at
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Srinivasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srinivasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srinivasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srinivasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.