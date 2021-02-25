See All Neurosurgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jayashree Srinivasan, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (100)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jayashree Srinivasan, MD

Dr. Jayashree Srinivasan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Srinivasan works at Seattle Neurosurgery in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Srinivasan's Office Locations

    Seattle Neurosurgery
    801 Broadway Ste 617, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 623-0922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • KPS Health Plans
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 25, 2021
    Dr. Srinivasan has great hands. They have all the trademarks of leading a busy life, and when i saw them i knew she was the one to fix my spine. As her reputation suggests, she was committed to returning me to all the activities I love so much and have. At 49 I'm still able to jump and play. Mobility is the most important aspect of my happy life and Jayashri has brought me back!
    Jason Etherington — Feb 25, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jayashree Srinivasan, MD
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Jayashree Srinivasan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407812134
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Washington
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Mich Med School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jayashree Srinivasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinivasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Srinivasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Srinivasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Srinivasan works at Seattle Neurosurgery in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Srinivasan’s profile.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Srinivasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srinivasan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srinivasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srinivasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

