Overview

Dr. Jayasri Indaram, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Indaram works at Ozone Park Medical Group in Ozone Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.