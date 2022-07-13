Dr. Jayati Bhattacharyya, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhattacharyya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayati Bhattacharyya, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jayati Bhattacharyya, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University School of Dental Medicine - D.D.S..
Locations
Tots To Teens & In-Bee-Tween Dental702 N Beers St Ste 3, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 769-3535Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr B and all her staff are the absolute BEST! My son has anxiety with dental visits but when he heard he was going back to Dr B he was excited!! I think that says it all!!
About Dr. Jayati Bhattacharyya, DDS
- Dentistry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1104908904
Education & Certifications
- General Practice - Mt. Sinai Medical Center Manhattan|Mt. Sinai Medical Center Manhattan|Pediatric Dentistry - Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein Medical School
- Columbia University School of Dental Medicine - D.D.S.
