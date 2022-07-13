See All General Dentists in Holmdel, NJ
Dr. Jayati Bhattacharyya, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (471)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jayati Bhattacharyya, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University School of Dental Medicine - D.D.S..

Dr. Bhattacharyya works at Tots To Teens & In-Bee-Tween Dental in Holmdel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tots To Teens & In-Bee-Tween Dental
    702 N Beers St Ste 3, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3535
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Tooth
Chipped Tooth
Preventive Dental Care
Broken Tooth
Chipped Tooth
Preventive Dental Care

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Preventive Dental Care Chevron Icon
Sedation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sedation
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 471 ratings
    Patient Ratings (471)
    5 Star
    (447)
    4 Star
    (22)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2022
    Dr B and all her staff are the absolute BEST! My son has anxiety with dental visits but when he heard he was going back to Dr B he was excited!! I think that says it all!!
    E. H. — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Jayati Bhattacharyya, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104908904
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Practice - Mt. Sinai Medical Center Manhattan|Mt. Sinai Medical Center Manhattan|Pediatric Dentistry - Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University School of Dental Medicine - D.D.S.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jayati Bhattacharyya, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhattacharyya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhattacharyya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhattacharyya works at Tots To Teens & In-Bee-Tween Dental in Holmdel, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bhattacharyya’s profile.

    471 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhattacharyya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhattacharyya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhattacharyya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhattacharyya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

