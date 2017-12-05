Dr. Jayati Sarkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayati Sarkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jayati Sarkar, MD
Dr. Jayati Sarkar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sarkar works at
Dr. Sarkar's Office Locations
-
1
Eyecare MD of Nj PA261 James St Ste 2D, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 984-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarkar?
After having a bad experience somewhere else, I was hesitant But immediately I felt comfortable with Dr. Sarkar's calm professional mannar. And I appreciated the way she responded to my condition in a deft diplomatic way. And her treatment was professional and compassionate
About Dr. Jayati Sarkar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1275706772
Education & Certifications
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarkar works at
Dr. Sarkar has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.