Overview of Dr. Jayati Sarkar, MD

Dr. Jayati Sarkar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Sarkar works at Eye Care MD Of New Jersey in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.