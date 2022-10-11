Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayati Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jayati Singh, MD
Dr. Jayati Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Singh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
-
1
Alpine Clinic LLC3660 Rome Dr, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 446-9394
-
2
Lafayette Ambulatory Surgery Center3733 Rome Dr, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 449-9115
-
3
I U Health Arnett - Lafayette Heart Institute1116 N 16th St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 423-6300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
Always insightful and helps me look at life and myself in an optimally realistic way. As I see how my choices and attitudes affect my “right nows”. I can learn to make better decisions and stop any blaming and dramas. Just “what is”. And how to make better decisions knowing it’s all up to me.
About Dr. Jayati Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1477654481
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.