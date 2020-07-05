Overview

Dr. Jayde Kurland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Kurland works at Endoscopy Center of West Central Ohio LLC in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Duodenal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.