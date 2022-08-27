Dr. Jaydutt Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaydutt Patel, MD
Dr. Jaydutt Patel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PS Med Coll and is affiliated with Corry Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Titusville Hospital, University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center and Warren General Hospital.
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology2940 N Mccord Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 842-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Corry Memorial Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Titusville Hospital
- University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center
- Warren General Hospital
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
Dr. Patel is easy to understand and offered a great explanation of my condition, including drawing a diagram to make it easy to understand. Honest with his description of risks and benefits. My husband and I were both very favorably impressed!
About Dr. Jaydutt Patel, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1508960683
- Iowa Meth Mc|UMDNJ Overlook Hosp
- PS Med Coll
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
