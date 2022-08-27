Overview

Dr. Jaydutt Patel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PS Med Coll and is affiliated with Corry Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Titusville Hospital, University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center and Warren General Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiology in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.