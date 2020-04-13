See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Jaye Crowder, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jaye Crowder, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jaye Crowder, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.

Dr. Crowder works at Jaye Crowder,MD; Stephanie Hinds,MD; Thomas L Shoaf, MD in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Tms Neuro Solutions LLC
    8604 Greenville Ave Ste 201, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 330-7378

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Crowder?

    Apr 13, 2020
    Dr Crowder is a wonderfully compassionate and knowledgable man & doctor. He takes time to really understand your issues and your medications. He has gone above and beyond my expectations in making sure I had help when I needed it most. He also has taken appropriate time when changing doses or types of medicines, instead of just coming in a changing everything at once, which in my experience is always a mess. I am very thankful to have Dr Crowder in my corner and would highly recommend him to anyone.
    AndyCap — Apr 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jaye Crowder, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jaye Crowder, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Crowder to family and friends

    Dr. Crowder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Crowder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jaye Crowder, MD.

    About Dr. Jaye Crowder, MD

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841402476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Va Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Tx Sw Med Center Affil Hsps
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaye Crowder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crowder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crowder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crowder works at Jaye Crowder,MD; Stephanie Hinds,MD; Thomas L Shoaf, MD in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Crowder’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jaye Crowder, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.