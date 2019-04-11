Overview of Dr. Jayer Chung, MD

Dr. Jayer Chung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.