Overview of Dr. Jayesh Patel, MD

Dr. Jayesh Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Solano Regional Medical Group in Fairfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.