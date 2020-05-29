Dr. Jayesh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayesh Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Jayesh Shah, MD
Dr. Jayesh Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Jayesh S Shah MD1426 W Busch Blvd Ste 105, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 632-7918
Carrollwood Dialysis14358 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 960-3751
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for over 20 years....following him for 3 office moves. He is a wonderful, caring, knowledgeable and kind doctor.
About Dr. Jayesh Shah, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Christ Med Center|Advocate Ravenswood Med Center|University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
