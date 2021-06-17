Overview of Dr. Jayesh Thawani, MD

Dr. Jayesh Thawani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI.



Dr. Thawani works at Saint Joseph Mercy Health System Ann Arbor in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.