Dr. Jayesh Thawani, MD
Overview of Dr. Jayesh Thawani, MD
Dr. Jayesh Thawani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI.
Dr. Thawani works at
Dr. Thawani's Office Locations
Saint Joseph Mercy Health System Ann Arbor5315 Elliott Dr Ste 102, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-4101Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thawani is an excellent neurosurgeon and highly recommended by me. He did a lumbar spinal fusion on me two months ago and my back feels wonderful. He is very respectful and caring and gentle. Highly recommend it!to
About Dr. Jayesh Thawani, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1851611750

