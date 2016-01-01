Overview of Dr. Jayeshkumar Makavana, MD

Dr. Jayeshkumar Makavana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Makavana works at CareMed Primary & Urgent Care in Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.