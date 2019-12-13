Overview of Dr. Jaykumar Thumar, MD

Dr. Jaykumar Thumar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Windham Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Thumar works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Willimantic, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.