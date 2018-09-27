Overview of Dr. Jayme Trahan, MD

Dr. Jayme Trahan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Trahan works at Jayme Trahan, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.