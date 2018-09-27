Dr. Jayme Trahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayme Trahan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jayme Trahan, MD
Dr. Jayme Trahan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Trahan works at
Dr. Trahan's Office Locations
-
1
Louis C. Blanda Jr. MD Apmc1103 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 234-5234
-
2
Lafayette Office99 W Martial Ave, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 706-8996
-
3
Lafayette General Surgical Hospital1000 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 706-8996
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trahan is great, he takes time to discuss and explain options and possible outcomes. I am pleased with the outcome of my Surgery and although I hope to never have to have another surgery if there is a need in the future I would definitely go right back to him. I trust him totally with my care.
About Dr. Jayme Trahan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1700072238
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
- LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
- LSU School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Trahan has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Trahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trahan.
