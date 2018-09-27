See All Neurosurgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Jayme Trahan, MD

Neurosurgery
3.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jayme Trahan, MD

Dr. Jayme Trahan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Trahan works at Jayme Trahan, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trahan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Louis C. Blanda Jr. MD Apmc
    1103 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 100, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 234-5234
  2. 2
    Lafayette Office
    99 W Martial Ave, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 706-8996
  3. 3
    Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
    1000 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 706-8996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Iberia Medical Center
  • Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
  • Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Broken Neck
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Broken Neck

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Jayme Trahan, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700072238
    Education & Certifications

    • LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • LSU Medical Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • LSU School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jayme Trahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trahan works at Jayme Trahan, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Trahan’s profile.

    Dr. Trahan has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Trahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

