Dr. Jaymes Granata, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaymes Granata, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Granata works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Solutions LLC10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 445, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 765-0884
-
2
Battle Born Bone & Joint Center7455 W Washington Ave Ste 460, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 765-0884Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Prominence Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jaymes Granata, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1073720678
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Center, Westerville, Ohio
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Nevada, Reno
