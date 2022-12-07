Dr. Jaymie Pennington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaymie Pennington, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaymie Pennington, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America409 N UNIVERSITY AVE, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-6980
Hospital Affiliations
- Arkansas Heart Hospital
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pennington, very thorough, explains and answers any concerns
About Dr. Jaymie Pennington, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pennington has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pennington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pennington has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.