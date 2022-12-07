Overview

Dr. Jaymie Pennington, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Pennington works at Gastroarkansas, PA in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.