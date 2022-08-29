Dr. Jayne Cluett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cluett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayne Cluett, MD
Overview of Dr. Jayne Cluett, MD
Dr. Jayne Cluett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.
Dr. Cluett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cluett's Office Locations
-
1
Julie G. Malkin MD LLC277 West St, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 589-2467
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cluett?
I have been seeing Dr. Cluett for over 25 years. I had two pre-eclamptic pregnancies. My first with another OBGYN almost cost me my daughter. Switching to Dr. Cluett was the best decision I could have made. She monitored me closely and didn't hesitate to do an emergency c-section for my son's birth when necessary keeping both of us safe . I'm very grateful to have had such a caring Doctor during such a trying and difficult pregnancy and birth. I'm not understanding some of the bad reviews here because I rarely wait in her office and never have any difficulty getting an appointment. I'm not looking forward to the day she retires as it will be awful trying to replace her.
About Dr. Jayne Cluett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1861573123
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cluett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cluett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cluett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cluett works at
Dr. Cluett has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cluett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cluett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cluett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cluett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cluett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.