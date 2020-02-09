Overview of Dr. Jayne Ge, MD

Dr. Jayne Ge, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA.



Dr. Ge works at Nengjie Ge MD Pro. Corp. in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.