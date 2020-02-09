See All Ophthalmologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Jayne Ge, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jayne Ge, MD

Dr. Jayne Ge, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. 

Dr. Ge works at Nengjie Ge MD Pro. Corp. in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ge's Office Locations

    Nengjie Ge MD Pro. Corp.
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 608, Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 753-8118

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Treatment frequency



Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    KatAnn — Feb 09, 2020
    Dr. Jayne Ge, MD
    About Dr. Jayne Ge, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Chinese
    • 1871569335
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jayne Ge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ge accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ge has seen patients for Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

