Overview

Dr. Jayne Lieb, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital and Jacobi Medical Center.



Dr. Lieb works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Neurology & Surgery Specialties in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Umbilical Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.