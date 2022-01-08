Overview of Dr. Jayshree Bhaskara, MD

Dr. Jayshree Bhaskara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Bhaskara works at Internal Medicine Office in Hillsborough, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.