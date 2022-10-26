Overview of Dr. Jayson Bell, MD

Dr. Jayson Bell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Frisco and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Bell works at Texas Health Orthopedic Trauma Specialists in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.