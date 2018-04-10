Overview

Dr. Jayson Fields, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.



Dr. Fields works at Harbin Clinic, LLC in Cartersville, GA with other offices in Tuscaloosa, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.