Dr. Jayson Sack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Sack works at USF HEALTH THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.