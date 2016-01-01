Dr. Jazba Soomro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soomro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jazba Soomro, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD EL BOSQUE / ESCUELA COLOMBIANA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Medical City Plano.
Texas Stroke Institute Plano1600 Coit Rd Ste 104, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 480-3907Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Brain & Spine Specialists of North Texas - Arlington515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 407, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (972) 634-3247Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Medical City Arlington
- Medical City Plano
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1841555760
- UNIVERSIDAD EL BOSQUE / ESCUELA COLOMBIANA DE MEDICINA
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
