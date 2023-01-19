Dr. Jean Benae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Benae, MD
Dr. Jean Benae, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
North Texas Brain & Spine Specialists8000 Eldorado Pkwy Bldg E Ste A, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (469) 631-7940
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Benae was my 81 year old mothers back surgeon. It is great to see her up and walking normal again!
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brain Injury Research Center - UCLA
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Medical College Of Wis
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- UCLA
- Neurosurgery
