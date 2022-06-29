Dr. Jean Bismuth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bismuth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Bismuth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jean Bismuth, MD
Dr. Jean Bismuth, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. Bismuth's Office Locations
Texas - Tmh Physician Organization6550 Fannin St Ste 1401, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 522-8600
Methodist Cardiovascular Surgical Association18400 Katy Fwy Ste 690, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bismuth corrected unstable blockage in my abdominal aorta last year and also found and corrected an aortic aneurysm! I would not have made it to my 65th birthday if it weren't for his care and diligence and dedication to his patients. Methodist will never be the same without him and I highly recommend Dr. Bismuth if you have the type of coronary artery disease which I have. Thank you doctor and God Bless you!
About Dr. Jean Bismuth, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Danish, French, Italian, Spanish and Swedish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
