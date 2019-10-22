Overview of Dr. Jean-Christophe Leveque, MD

Dr. Jean-Christophe Leveque, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Leveque works at Virginia Mason Issaquah Medical Center in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.