Dr. Jean-Christophe Leveque, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jean-Christophe Leveque, MD

Dr. Jean-Christophe Leveque, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Leveque works at Virginia Mason Issaquah Medical Center in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leveque's Office Locations

    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    100 NE Gilman Blvd # F, Issaquah, WA 98027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pituitary Tumor
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Astrocytoma
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Abscess
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Broken Neck
Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Fracture
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Malignant Schwannoma
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Schwannoma
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 22, 2019
    It's been 5 Years today that I Had a tumur on my Pituitary glade fixed it up and I'm still alive thx Doc you were Awesome
    William Tanner — Oct 22, 2019
    About Dr. Jean-Christophe Leveque, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1285756304
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Michigan Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Michigan Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Of Michigan Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean-Christophe Leveque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leveque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leveque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leveque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leveque works at Virginia Mason Issaquah Medical Center in Issaquah, WA. View the full address on Dr. Leveque’s profile.

    Dr. Leveque has seen patients for Scoliosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leveque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Leveque. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leveque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leveque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leveque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

