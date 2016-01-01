See All General Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Dr. Jean Loiseau, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Memphis, TN
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jean Loiseau, MD

Dr. Jean Loiseau, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Loiseau works at Methodist Medical Group - General Surgery in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Loiseau's Office Locations

    Methodist Medical Group - General Surgery - 1264 Wesley Drive
    1264 Wesley Dr Ste 304, Memphis, TN 38116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 398-1990

Hospital Affiliations
  • Methodist University Hospital

Excision of Breast Tumor
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Excision of Breast Tumor
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements

Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jean Loiseau, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1467453720
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Loiseau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loiseau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loiseau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loiseau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loiseau works at Methodist Medical Group - General Surgery in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Loiseau’s profile.

    Dr. Loiseau has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loiseau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Loiseau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loiseau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loiseau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loiseau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

