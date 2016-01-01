Dr. Jean Loiseau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loiseau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Loiseau, MD
Overview of Dr. Jean Loiseau, MD
Dr. Jean Loiseau, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Loiseau's Office Locations
Methodist Medical Group - General Surgery - 1264 Wesley Drive1264 Wesley Dr Ste 304, Memphis, TN 38116 Directions (901) 398-1990
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jean Loiseau, MD
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, French
- 1467453720
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loiseau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loiseau accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loiseau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loiseau has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loiseau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loiseau speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Loiseau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loiseau.
