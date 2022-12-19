Dr. Jean-Claude Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean-Claude Schwartz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Gwinnett Surgical Specialists631 Professional Dr Ste 240, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-9977
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I couldn’t be more pleased with Dr. Schwartz. He is the most caring and compassionate doctor I have ever had. He made me feel comfortable and confident during a very difficult and trying time. He is not only a very smart and knowledgeable doctor but also has a great bedside manor. He is very patient and takes up time with you to answer all of your questions and concerns. He answered his cell phone for me at 6:00 pm on a Friday evening. What doctor does that? I truly believe he was called by God to be a doctor!! I would highly recommend Dr. Schwartz!! His entire staff is so sweet and helpful also!!
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Yale University
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory U Sch Med/Emory U Affil Hosps
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cornell University
- General Surgery
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.