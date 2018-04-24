Overview of Dr. Jean-Claude Tabet, MD

Dr. Jean-Claude Tabet, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Tabet works at JEAN-CLAUDE TABET MD in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.