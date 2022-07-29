See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Jean Cook, MD

Gynecology
4.6 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jean Cook, MD

Dr. Jean Cook, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Cook works at All About Women OB/GYN in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cook's Office Locations

  1. 1
    All About Women OB/GYN
    6440 W Newberry Rd Ste 111, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-5934

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Pelvic Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jean Cook, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    NPI Number
    • 1104890219
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • George Washington University|George Washington University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cook works at All About Women OB/GYN in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cook’s profile.

    Dr. Cook has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

