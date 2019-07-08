Dr. Coria has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean Coria, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Coria, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Coria works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
APN Behavioral Health Care503 W Main St, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (972) 937-5252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coria?
I have been in with APN with Barbara Miller, Dr. Coria, for over 20 years. And now with Lindsay the staff could no been better. I feel heard, cared for and would recommend them to anybody who is in need of counseling, psychological and psychiatric help.
About Dr. Jean Coria, MD
- Family Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1558483958
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coria accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coria works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Coria. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.