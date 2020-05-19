See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Jean Cukier, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jean Cukier, MD

Dr. Jean Cukier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with St Joseph Medical Center

Dr. Cukier works at Allied Medical - Medical Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cukier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allied Medical - Medical Center
    2201 W Holcombe Blvd Ste 330, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 791-1400
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    7400 Fannin St Ste 1280, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 791-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jean Cukier, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1588783575
    Education & Certifications

    • St Joseph Medical Center
    • Ochsner Medical Center
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Cukier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cukier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cukier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cukier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cukier works at Allied Medical - Medical Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cukier’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cukier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cukier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cukier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cukier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

