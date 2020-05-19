Dr. Jean Cukier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cukier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Cukier, MD
Overview of Dr. Jean Cukier, MD
Dr. Jean Cukier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with St Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Cukier's Office Locations
Allied Medical - Medical Center2201 W Holcombe Blvd Ste 330, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 791-1400Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 7400 Fannin St Ste 1280, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 791-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cukier performed a "face Lift" for me in 1997. I found him to be a wee bit gruff maybe due to his intensity of his work. That's the only negative thing I can say. Otherwise, he was very thorough, took a long time in the consultation, and was diligent in the after surgery followup. About three months out from the surgery, no one could tell that I had had face surgery except that I looked about 10 years younger. My face was not pulled or too tight. It looked very natural. I would definitely see him again.
About Dr. Jean Cukier, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cukier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cukier accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cukier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cukier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cukier.
