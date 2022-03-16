See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Jean Davidson, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jean Davidson, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.8 (68)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jean Davidson, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Dr. Davidson works at Virtua Endocrinology - Voorhees in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Endocrinology - Voorhees
    200 Bowman Dr Ste E385, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 247-7220

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Counseling
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Counseling
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 68 ratings
Patient Ratings (68)
5 Star
(63)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Davidson?

Mar 16, 2022
I was sent to Dr. Davidson for a blood pressure/adrenal issue. She was intensely focused on identifying and treating my issue. She was able to give me practical advice that greatly improved my quality of life. Due to Dr. Davidson's experience and expertise my issue was completely resolved. The office staff is fantastic and Dr. Davidson is a kind, gentle saint to have as a physician. She is one of the finest heath care professionals I have ever met, and I worked at a medical school for 25 years. Count yourself extremely fortunate to find yourself under the care of Dr. Jean Davidson!
Matt T. — Mar 16, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jean Davidson, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jean Davidson, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Davidson to family and friends

Dr. Davidson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Davidson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jean Davidson, DO.

About Dr. Jean Davidson, DO

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1689866204
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jean Davidson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Davidson works at Virtua Endocrinology - Voorhees in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Davidson’s profile.

Dr. Davidson has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

68 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.