Dr. Jean-Claude Desmangles, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Jean-Claude Desmangles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jean-Claude Desmangles, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Desmangles works at
Locations
Nemours Children's Health Pensacola Specialty Care8331 N DAVIS HWY, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (304) 388-1552
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Most thorough, caring, detailed, determined, understanding and compassionate doctor my child has ever seen. Believe me he has seen plenty in his short 9 years. Son has severe social anxiety, doesn't talk to people, Autistic, Anemia, Auditory Processing, Sleep Disorder and Growth Horomone Disorder. Logan LOVES evey time he gets to see him. We drive 3 hours their and 3 hours back home to see him. Totally worth it.
About Dr. Jean-Claude Desmangles, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992810048
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Buffalo
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desmangles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desmangles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desmangles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desmangles works at
Dr. Desmangles has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desmangles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Desmangles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desmangles.
