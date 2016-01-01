Overview of Dr. Jean Ding, MD

Dr. Jean Ding, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Ding works at Medford Orthopaedics Med Corp in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Clavicle Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.