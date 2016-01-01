Dr. Jean Ding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Ding, MD
Overview of Dr. Jean Ding, MD
Dr. Jean Ding, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Ding's Office Locations
Medford Orthopaedic Medical Corp.409 S 1st Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 247-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jean Ding, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1215918354
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ding has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ding has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Clavicle Fracture and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ding speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ding. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ding.
