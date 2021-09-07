Dr. Jean Emond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Emond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jean Emond, MD
Dr. Jean Emond, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Emond's Office Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th Street Floor 14, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the most amazing surgeon in this world and he is a wonderful person
About Dr. Jean Emond, MD
- Hematology
- English, French
- 1487606307
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emond has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emond accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emond speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Emond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.