Overview

Dr. Jean-Felert Cadet, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake City, FL. They graduated from Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Cadet works at Family Medical Center in Lake City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.