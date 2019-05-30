Dr. Jean Gillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Gillon, MD
Dr. Jean Gillon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.
Jean W Gillon2900 Whipple Ave Ste 200, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
Several years ago my family physician referred me to Dr. Gillon for a case of varicosities in my legs. They were uncomfortable, true, but like most guys I simply resigned myself to the fact, and wasn't particularly concerned about them. That was dumb. Thankfully, Dr. Gillon educated me about the danger that varicosities can pose over time (to the point of disability), and also explained simply and clearly the procedure that's used to correct them (which is remarkably quick and almost painless). After having the procedure, I could hardly believe how much better my legs felt. Dr. Gillon is one of those rare physicians who can reassure patients with their very presence. Her handling of the actual procedure was beyond reproach, and she did everything possible to address all of my concerns, beforehand and afterward. Her office staff is remarkable: efficient, courteous and knowledgeable. I came away from the experience genuinely grateful that I had been referred to her.
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- University CA
- Rhode Island Hospital Brown University
- Stanford U Sch Med
- Brown Medical School
- Uc Berkeley 1972
- Vascular Surgery
