Overview of Dr. Jean Gillon, MD

Dr. Jean Gillon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Gillon works at Jean W Gillon in Redwood City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.