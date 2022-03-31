Overview of Dr. Jean Holt, MD

Dr. Jean Holt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia.



Dr. Holt works at Dietz Mclean Optical in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Glaucoma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.