Overview

Dr. Jean-Jacques Kassis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Kassis works at Miami VA Health Care System Infirmary in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.