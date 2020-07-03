Overview of Dr. Jean Joseph, MD

Dr. Jean Joseph, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Joseph works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.